Jefferies Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,087,000. Jefferies Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Markel as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Markel by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $382,981,000 after purchasing an additional 22,335 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Markel by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Markel by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Markel by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Markel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total transaction of $79,453.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,317.25, for a total transaction of $1,317,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,812 shares of company stock worth $6,267,661 over the last 90 days. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MKL opened at $1,321.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.70. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $913.04 and a twelve month high of $1,329.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,247.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,220.16.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $19.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.45 by $3.69. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Markel had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 5.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 60.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Markel

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

