Cinctive Capital Management LP Sells 5,088 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Cinctive Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,529 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,088 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 65.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 57.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 20.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director William S. Simon sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total transaction of $999,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 30,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $4,617,734.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,822,024.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,293 shares of company stock worth $14,026,861. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $145.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.34 and a 52-week high of $164.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.77.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.09%.

DRI has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.13.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

