Federated Hermes Inc. Has $41.44 Million Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,168,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,877 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.19% of Trip.com Group worth $41,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 20.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,922,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,636,000 after buying an additional 7,597,777 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 4,951.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,952,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,377,000 after buying an additional 6,814,903 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 27.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,362,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,285,000 after buying an additional 2,473,515 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 52.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,005,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,012,000 after buying an additional 2,060,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 8.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,386,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,999,000 after buying an additional 1,458,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

TCOM opened at $30.44 on Friday. Trip.com Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $23.61 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.27.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.17. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on TCOM. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. CLSA reduced their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.62.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

