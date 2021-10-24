Cinctive Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 223,959 Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKYU)

Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKYU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 223,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. III Capital Management acquired a new stake in Big Sky Growth Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $999,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Big Sky Growth Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,248,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Big Sky Growth Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,994,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Big Sky Growth Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000.

Get Big Sky Growth Partners alerts:

NASDAQ:BSKYU opened at $9.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.93. Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $9.89 and a one year high of $11.58.

Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSKYU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKYU).

Receive News & Ratings for Big Sky Growth Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Sky Growth Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.