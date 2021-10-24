Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Receives $62.55 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.55.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AGIO shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $48.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.49. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $32.47 and a one year high of $62.15.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGIO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,974,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $329,256,000 after buying an additional 1,294,607 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 468.2% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,841,000 after buying an additional 891,047 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $42,556,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 112.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 620,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,179,000 after buying an additional 328,821 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,802,000 after buying an additional 294,468 shares during the period.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

