Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

WZZZY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Wizz Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered Wizz Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

WZZZY opened at $15.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.14 and a 200 day moving average of $16.84. Wizz Air has a fifty-two week low of $14.28 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

