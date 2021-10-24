American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,753 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of American Water Works worth $51,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AWK opened at $175.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $189.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.93. The firm has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.23.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.603 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.79%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AWK shares. Bank of America cut American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. HSBC lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.43.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

