stETH Price Reaches $704.92 on Top Exchanges (STETH)

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 24th. Over the last week, stETH has traded 27.7% higher against the US dollar. stETH has a market capitalization of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One stETH coin can currently be purchased for approximately $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.59 or 0.00070594 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 49.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.47 or 0.00073707 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.91 or 0.00104285 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,495.33 or 1.00276118 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,007.29 or 0.06642426 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00021889 BTC.

stETH Profile

stETH was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . The official website for stETH is lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

