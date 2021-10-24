Algorand (ALGO) Price Tops $1.84

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. Algorand has a market cap of $11.33 billion and $295.72 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.84 or 0.00003051 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.81 or 0.00109091 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $273.14 or 0.00452751 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00015834 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00034423 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00009545 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001541 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 6,620,650,023 coins and its circulating supply is 6,155,397,268 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Algorand

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ALGOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.