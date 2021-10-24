State Street Corp Has $1.55 Billion Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,021,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 72,685 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 5.15% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $1,554,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 109.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 280,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,787,000 after buying an additional 146,909 shares in the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 82.4% in the second quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,217,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,733,000 after buying an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 288,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,368,000 after buying an additional 24,152 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,706,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,948,000 after buying an additional 192,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 583.6% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 520,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,353,000 after buying an additional 444,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total value of $307,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $599,502.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,298,421 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

PEG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Vertical Research raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.11.

Shares of PEG opened at $63.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $65.33.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

