Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Bought by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 298.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,517 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,517 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $12,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 19.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,356,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,736,000 after purchasing an additional 702,329 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 37.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 5.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 2.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 566,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,562,000 after purchasing an additional 15,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth approximately $5,537,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.71.

NYSE:GWRE opened at $123.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.58. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.76 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 6.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.26 and a beta of 1.32.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.45. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 4,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.34, for a total value of $564,365.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $854,101.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,218 shares of company stock valued at $8,526,380. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

