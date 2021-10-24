Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,947,899 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 8,442 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,977,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in Ross Stores by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.64.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $110.39 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.68 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The company has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.44%.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

