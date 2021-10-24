Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 400 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC decreased its position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $9,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSA. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in MSA Safety by 23.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,284,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $546,937,000 after purchasing an additional 818,019 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 14.5% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,141,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,931,000 after acquiring an additional 144,925 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 23.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 415,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,846,000 after acquiring an additional 79,506 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 13.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 627,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,980,000 after acquiring an additional 75,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 40.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,362,000 after acquiring an additional 48,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSA. Zacks Investment Research cut MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 price objective on MSA Safety and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

In other news, Director William M. Lambert sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total value of $1,536,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,414,185.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,249 shares of company stock worth $2,681,952 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety stock opened at $154.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.69. MSA Safety Incorporated has a one year low of $124.58 and a one year high of $172.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 60.02 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.20 and its 200 day moving average is $159.59.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). MSA Safety had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $341.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 39.11%.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA).

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.