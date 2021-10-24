Cinctive Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Charter Communications from $820.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Charter Communications from $780.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $818.29.

In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CHTR opened at $730.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $764.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $717.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $572.46 and a 12 month high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

