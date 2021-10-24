Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 197,311 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 99.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 197,311 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. South State Corp bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 2,140.0% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen stock opened at $264.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $468.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $311.34 and a 200 day moving average of $312.93.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BIIB shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Biogen from $427.00 to $327.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Biogen from $447.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Biogen from $395.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $453.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.56.

Biogen Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.