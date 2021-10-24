Brokerages Expect McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) to Post $0.21 EPS

Brokerages expect McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) to post $0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for McAfee’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. McAfee reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 38.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that McAfee will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow McAfee.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.98 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCFE. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of McAfee from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of McAfee in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of McAfee in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McAfee presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

In other news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 545,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $11,840,981.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Venkat Bhamidipati sold 29,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $643,267.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,528,164 shares of company stock valued at $380,536,440. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in McAfee during the third quarter worth $33,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in McAfee during the third quarter worth $1,868,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in McAfee by 18.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in McAfee during the third quarter worth $231,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in McAfee by 352.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 410,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,071,000 after purchasing an additional 319,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MCFE opened at $22.76 on Thursday. McAfee has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $32.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.95 and a 200-day moving average of $25.41. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -66.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. McAfee’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.85%.

McAfee

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

