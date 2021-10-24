Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 122,495 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 144.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 207,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,495 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $30,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the first quarter worth $28,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the second quarter worth $34,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the first quarter worth $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the second quarter worth $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $182.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.43.

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $147.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.07 and its 200 day moving average is $154.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $137.66 and a 52-week high of $185.05.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.90. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.06 earnings per share. RenaissanceRe’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,200.00%.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.