Brokerages Set Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Price Target at $13.98

Shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.98.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In related news, CFO David Afshar acquired 5,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $50,547.90. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at $195,451.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Nut Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,532,000. Natixis Investment Managers International acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $955,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,709,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth $495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock opened at $7.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.48. Aveanna Healthcare has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $13.00.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $436.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.43 million. Analysts expect that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

