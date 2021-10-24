Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 128,278 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,155,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Sunrun as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RUN. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 761.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 164.9% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on RUN. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $51.69 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.42 and a 52-week high of $100.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.88 and a 200 day moving average of $47.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of -56.18 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $401.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 6,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total value of $325,174.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,059,125.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 7,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $317,530.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,346 shares of company stock valued at $7,145,162 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

