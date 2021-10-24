IQeon (IQN) Market Cap Reaches $9.09 Million

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. IQeon has a market capitalization of $9.09 million and approximately $635,777.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IQeon coin can now be purchased for about $1.65 or 0.00002742 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, IQeon has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00049422 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.95 or 0.00203804 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.35 or 0.00101698 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004467 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

IQeon Profile

IQeon (IQN) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . IQeon’s official message board is medium.com/@iqeon . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IQeon is iqeon.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

IQeon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IQeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

