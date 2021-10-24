State Street Corp Has $2.08 Billion Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,064,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,465 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.77% of Global Payments worth $2,075,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Global Payments during the second quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the second quarter worth $59,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Global Payments during the second quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $219.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.85.

GPN opened at $158.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.48, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.69 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.12 and a 200 day moving average of $184.50.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.64%.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $170.40 per share, with a total value of $100,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $78,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 4,686 shares of company stock valued at $800,475 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

