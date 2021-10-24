Brokerages Set FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Price Target at $14.19

Shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.19.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FTCI. Raymond James reduced their price target on FTC Solar from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FTC Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on FTC Solar from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded FTC Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of FTC Solar stock opened at $7.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.91. FTC Solar has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $15.46.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $50.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FTC Solar will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in FTC Solar by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 24,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 577.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 25,400 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

