Brokerages Set CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Price Target at $18.00

Shares of CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CURI shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CuriosityStream in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 95.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the second quarter worth $59,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the third quarter worth $116,000. 23.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CURI opened at $10.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $544.88 million, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day moving average of $12.18. CuriosityStream has a 52 week low of $7.44 and a 52 week high of $24.00.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $15.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 million. CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 108.91% and a negative return on equity of 47.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that CuriosityStream will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

