Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lowered its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.9% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.2% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 12,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael K. Liu sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $113,564.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,879.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,810,419 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.27.

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $56.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.04. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.07 and a 12-month high of $57.17.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.65%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Article: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.