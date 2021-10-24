Prudential PLC Sells 3,900 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Prudential PLC decreased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,464,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $284,000.

VOOG stock opened at $282.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $276.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.48. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $200.15 and a 52-week high of $285.61.

