Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,990 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,864,440 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,245,099,000 after buying an additional 272,099 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter valued at $552,001,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of SAP by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,233,179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $272,936,000 after buying an additional 151,877 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,993,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $244,831,000 after buying an additional 176,300 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SAP by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,450,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $203,722,000 after buying an additional 362,251 shares during the period. 4.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SAP shares. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.70.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $141.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $174.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $104.64 and a 1 year high of $151.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. SAP had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 19.90%. SAP’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SAP SE will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

