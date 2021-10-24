Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 546.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VV stock opened at $212.39 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.60 and a fifty-two week high of $213.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $207.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.44.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

