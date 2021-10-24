Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $807,000 Stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,013 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,856 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 16.8% during the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 21,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 26.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 366,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 76,151 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 36.8% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 20,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,212,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,328,000 after purchasing an additional 14,626 shares during the period. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BBVA opened at $6.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.46. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $6.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 7.67%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0928 per share. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

