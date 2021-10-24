Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Raises Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,920,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,213,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877,705 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,292,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,416,150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957,633 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,695,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,503,573,000 after acquiring an additional 625,952 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,868,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,750,000 after acquiring an additional 260,411 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,465,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,330,889,000 after acquiring an additional 502,939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. TheStreet downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.62.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:FIS opened at $125.04 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.33 and a 52 week high of $155.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.24 billion, a PE ratio of 893.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.44.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.