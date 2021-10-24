Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Purchases Shares of 13,500 First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 13,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 1.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 810,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,231,000 after buying an additional 14,555 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 21.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 610,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,145,000 after buying an additional 109,251 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 7.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 470,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after buying an additional 33,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 3.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 393,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,913,000 after buying an additional 13,629 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 5.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 375,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after buying an additional 17,813 shares during the period. 51.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Northwest Bancorp alerts:

Shares of FNWB stock opened at $17.20 on Friday. First Northwest Bancorp has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.03.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $17.52 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.82%.

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

First Northwest Bancorp Profile

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account.

See Also: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB).

Receive News & Ratings for First Northwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Northwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.