Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Makes New $250,000 Investment in Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 65,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Pieris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

PIRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Pieris Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PIRS opened at $4.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.90 and its 200 day moving average is $3.68. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $6.15. The stock has a market cap of $288.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.19.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 122.26% and a negative net margin of 205.63%. The business had revenue of $3.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pieris Pharmaceuticals news, insider Shane Olwill sold 38,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $196,224.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.