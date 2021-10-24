WeOwn (CHX) Market Capitalization Tops $1.24 Million

WeOwn (CURRENCY:CHX) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. One WeOwn coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, WeOwn has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. WeOwn has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $91,072.00 worth of WeOwn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00049422 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.95 or 0.00203804 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.35 or 0.00101698 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004467 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About WeOwn

WeOwn (CHX) is a coin. It launched on March 25th, 2018. WeOwn’s total supply is 168,956,522 coins and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 coins. WeOwn’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket . WeOwn’s official website is weown.com . WeOwn’s official message board is medium.com/ownmarket

According to CryptoCompare, “Own is a marketplace for equities. It provides users with the tools to purchase shares on every supported business each individual intends to invest. At Own, it is possible to perform cryptocurrencies transactions as well as to store, monitor and manage them on the digital wallet service available on the Own main website. The Own (CHX) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It will be required a locked up reserve of CHX by the business owners for the life of the equity they issue as well as to exchange value when using the platform. Chainium has rebranded to Own. Announcement here. “

WeOwn Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeOwn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeOwn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WeOwn using one of the exchanges listed above.

