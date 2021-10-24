Hyve (HYVE) Price Reaches $0.55 on Major Exchanges

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded up 19.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. One Hyve coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00000908 BTC on major exchanges. Hyve has a market capitalization of $14.17 million and approximately $2.42 million worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hyve has traded down 7.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.59 or 0.00070594 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 49.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.47 or 0.00073707 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.91 or 0.00104285 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,495.33 or 1.00276118 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,007.29 or 0.06642426 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00021889 BTC.

Hyve Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. The official website for Hyve is hyve.works . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve . The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com

Buying and Selling Hyve

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyve using one of the exchanges listed above.

