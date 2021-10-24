Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies during the first quarter worth $40,981,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Jumia Technologies by 4.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,619,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,768,000 after acquiring an additional 448,426 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies during the first quarter worth $7,307,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Jumia Technologies by 370.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 215,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,548,000 after acquiring an additional 170,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Jumia Technologies by 342.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 148,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JMIA stock opened at $18.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.30 and its 200-day moving average is $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 3.53. Jumia Technologies AG has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $69.89.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JMIA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Jumia Technologies Profile

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

