Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,572 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nokia by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nokia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.32.

Shares of NYSE:NOK opened at $5.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Nokia Co. has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $9.79.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Nokia had a negative net margin of 8.09% and a positive return on equity of 14.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that Nokia Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nokia

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

