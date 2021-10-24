CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $11.58 Million Holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 13.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 259,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,981 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Stantec were worth $11,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 15.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 298,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,331,000 after purchasing an additional 39,973 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Stantec during the second quarter worth $369,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 18.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,355,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,528,000 after purchasing an additional 211,944 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 22.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 522,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,286,000 after purchasing an additional 95,700 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Stantec during the second quarter worth $817,000. Institutional investors own 59.89% of the company’s stock.

STN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares lowered shares of Stantec to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$71.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$70.00 target price on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$67.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stantec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.27.

STN opened at $55.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.47. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18 and a beta of 0.89. Stantec Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $58.50.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Stantec had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $739.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.16 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1316 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

