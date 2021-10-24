CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,122 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CME Group were worth $13,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $440,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in CME Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 371,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,472,000 after purchasing an additional 23,152 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in CME Group by 229.1% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 116,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,815,000 after purchasing an additional 81,224 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 96,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,743,000 after acquiring an additional 31,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet lowered CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CME Group from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.38.

In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $633,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total value of $201,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,947 shares of company stock valued at $2,419,755. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CME opened at $217.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $198.35 and a 200-day moving average of $206.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.89 and a 12-month high of $221.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. On average, analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.57%.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

