CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 1,990 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Moderna were worth $12,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 1,785.7% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 107.1% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the second quarter valued at $35,000. 55.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRNA. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.20.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $326.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $388.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.50. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.49 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The business’s revenue was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.92, for a total transaction of $2,996,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,191,868 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,396,694.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.99, for a total transaction of $1,759,950.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 350,250 shares of company stock valued at $135,238,655 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.