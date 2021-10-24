CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stake in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) by 223.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,058,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 730,887 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 1.48% of Mersana Therapeutics worth $14,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 259,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 17,519 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 283,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 682,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,271,000 after acquiring an additional 89,467 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $851,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,051,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,285,000 after acquiring an additional 93,868 shares during the period. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRSN. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

NASDAQ MRSN opened at $8.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.00. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.03 and a 12-month high of $29.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 2.58.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.04% and a negative net margin of 295,206.97%. Equities analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mersana Therapeutics Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

