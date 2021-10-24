Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Receives $91.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on NVO shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.6% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth about $768,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.3% in the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 69,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,633,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.1% in the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 5.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $106.01 on Thursday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $63.22 and a 52-week high of $107.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.78 and a 200 day moving average of $88.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 72.72%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.5571 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.90%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

