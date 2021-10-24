-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) to report earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clene’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is ($0.21). Clene reported earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clene will report full-year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($1.10). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.71). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Clene.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.07 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Clene in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

CLNN stock opened at $5.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $352.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.27. Clene has a one year low of $5.65 and a one year high of $17.82.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLNN. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clene in the 1st quarter worth about $693,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clene in the 1st quarter worth about $2,816,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Clene in the 1st quarter worth about $514,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clene in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clene in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

