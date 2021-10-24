Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Analysts expect Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) to announce $1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.23 and the lowest is $1.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. posted earnings per share of $1.08 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will report full year earnings of $5.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co..

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion.

A number of research firms recently commented on AJG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.22 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.83.

AJG stock opened at $165.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.95 and a 1-year high of $165.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.05 and its 200-day moving average is $143.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $688,916.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AJG. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $306,401,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,763,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,328,822,000 after buying an additional 1,332,944 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,361,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,404,000 after buying an additional 1,237,328 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,096,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,005,000 after buying an additional 791,098 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,127,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $718,277,000 after buying an additional 759,643 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

