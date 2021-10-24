Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 6,727 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,766,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,727 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $321,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,651,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 146,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,649,000 after purchasing an additional 17,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

ARE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.83.

NYSE:ARE opened at $208.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.73. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.08 and a twelve month high of $209.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $200.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.84.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 61.37%.

In related news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total value of $2,612,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,788,934.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $5,401,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,300,702.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,538 shares of company stock worth $19,454,703 over the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

