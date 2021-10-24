Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 250,637 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,148,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250,637 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.08% of Synchrony Financial worth $298,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,728,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,286,182,000 after buying an additional 4,544,581 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,456,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,126,000 after purchasing an additional 416,135 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,927,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,265 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,701,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,180,000 after purchasing an additional 209,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,308,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,627,000 after acquiring an additional 554,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYF opened at $49.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.47 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.38.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.53.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

