CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,894,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256,162 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.78% of CarMax worth $373,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CarMax by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $8,809,020.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 79,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,035,381.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KMX shares. Bank of America upped their target price on CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CarMax from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.33.

Shares of KMX opened at $143.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.70 and a 12 month high of $147.73.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

