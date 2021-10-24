Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,279,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 55,076 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 2.43% of Crown worth $335,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Crown by 2.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Crown by 30.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Crown by 20.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Crown by 2.2% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Crown by 3.3% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown alerts:

In related news, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $37,011.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,031,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,171,642.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director B Craig Owens bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $105.62 per share, for a total transaction of $211,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,036 shares in the company, valued at $320,662.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $105.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.57. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $84.78 and a one year high of $114.55. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.80.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.