Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $355.93 Million Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,515,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,568,937 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $355,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNP. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNP shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.36.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $26.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.15. The company has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.31 and a 12 month high of $27.19.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

