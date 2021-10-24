Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,294 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $10,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,290,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,288,000 after buying an additional 32,205 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,412,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,270,000 after purchasing an additional 43,391 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.6% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,405,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,660,000 after purchasing an additional 84,102 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 35.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,193,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,982,000 after purchasing an additional 579,320 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the first quarter worth about $96,380,000. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.43.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $120,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Sharon Ruth Driscoll sold 14,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $913,591.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,891.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,445 shares of company stock worth $1,701,154 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RBA stock opened at $67.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.16. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $50.61 and a fifty-two week high of $78.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.18.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $396.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.80 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 12.70%. Equities analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.52%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

