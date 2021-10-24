Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Takes Position in Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 98,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd owned about 0.17% of Galectin Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 419.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 8,386 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $41,000. 13.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GALT opened at $3.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 2.36. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.49.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Equities analysts forecast that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Galectin Therapeutics news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $32,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 8,000 shares of company stock worth $28,130 and sold 40,000 shares worth $141,500. Corporate insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Galectin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.

