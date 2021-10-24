Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Takes Position in Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 82,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Dyadic International by 41.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Dyadic International by 15.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Dyadic International by 71.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,896 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Dyadic International by 40.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 11,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dyadic International during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dyadic International stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. Dyadic International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $8.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.48.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Dyadic International had a negative net margin of 536.88% and a negative return on equity of 43.25%. The business had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million. Analysts anticipate that Dyadic International, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Francisco Trust Under Agreemen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103,965.00, for a total value of $2,599,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dyadic International, Inc engages in developing a gene expression platform for producing commercial quantities of industrial enzymes and other proteins. It focuses on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 technology, which is used in the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologic medicines and vaccines.

